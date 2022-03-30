Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

KBE opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.