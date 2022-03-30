eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin Sells 5,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 636,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.