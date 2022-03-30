FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.31.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 253,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 2,925,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. FIGS has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

