Financial Comparison: Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) vs. U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babylon and U.S. Physical Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.53 -$374.51 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $495.02 million 2.51 $40.83 million $2.42 39.81

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Babylon.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 6.77% 15.08% 6.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Babylon and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Babylon presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.74%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Babylon on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

