Financial Comparison: Zymergen (ZY) versus Its Competitors

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Zymergen to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zymergen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Zymergen Competitors 105 758 1312 29 2.57

Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 134.55%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -451.58% -64.37% Zymergen Competitors -255.16% -29.98% -2.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million -$361.79 million -0.32 Zymergen Competitors $2.90 billion $107.02 million 22.71

Zymergen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zymergen rivals beat Zymergen on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Zymergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

