Financial Contrast: Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) & Its Competitors

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) is one of 934 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enochian Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -22.93% -21.02% Enochian Biosciences Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A -$26.72 million -10.10 Enochian Biosciences Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -2.06

Enochian Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enochian Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Enochian Biosciences Competitors 5856 20324 42772 836 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 92.39%. Given Enochian Biosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enochian Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences peers beat Enochian Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.