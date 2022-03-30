First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94. First Community has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in First Community by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Community by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
