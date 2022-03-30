First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94. First Community has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in First Community by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Community by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

