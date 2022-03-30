First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

