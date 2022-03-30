First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Merchants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

