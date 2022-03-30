First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 3,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $16.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.