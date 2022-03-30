First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 3,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,937,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

