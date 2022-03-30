First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQEW traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.85. 49,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

