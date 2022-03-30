Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FIVE traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 60,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,263. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.69.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.