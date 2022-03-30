Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,926. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 468,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 188,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 541,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

