Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.75. 2,267,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

