Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forterra (FRTA)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.