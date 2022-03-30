Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forterra by 28.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Forterra by 235.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

