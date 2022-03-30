Frax Share (FXS) Trading Up 27.2% Over Last Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $368.60 million and $20.00 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $22.74 or 0.00048120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

