Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Up 1.4%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.41. 4,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

