Fullen Financial Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fullen Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.77. 92,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,842. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

