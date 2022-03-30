Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

