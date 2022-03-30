FY2023 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $478.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.34. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

