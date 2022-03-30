FYDcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,476.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 32% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $6,476.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 581,904,830 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

