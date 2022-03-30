Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Galantas Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 97,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,206. Galantas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
