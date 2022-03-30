Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galantas Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 97,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,206. Galantas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

