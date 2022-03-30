GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Cap of $16.47 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $16.47 million and $78,318.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00280234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001503 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001381 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,337,849 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

