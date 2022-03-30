Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). Approximately 51,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 77,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98. The firm has a market cap of £25.83 million and a PE ratio of 44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.01.
About Gattaca (LON:GATC)
