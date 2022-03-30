General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,967. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

