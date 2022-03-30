General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.90.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

