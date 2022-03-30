General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in General Mills by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 49.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

