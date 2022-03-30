Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 15,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GGB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,518,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039,518. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gerdau has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

GGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

