Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$64.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.
GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.11.
Shares of GIL traded down C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.92. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$37.86 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.
About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
