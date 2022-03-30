Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$64.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.11.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL traded down C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.92. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$37.86 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.