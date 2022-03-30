Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,432,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 13,830,493 shares.The stock last traded at $3.70 and had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,833,000 after buying an additional 19,949,965 shares during the period.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.