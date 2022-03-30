Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY remained flat at $$24.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

