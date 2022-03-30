GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.20 Per Share

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DATA opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.98) on Wednesday. GlobalData has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,201 ($15.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,295.91.

Get GlobalData alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.54), for a total transaction of £15,565,000 ($20,389,048.99).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.