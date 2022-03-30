GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Down 4.9%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.80 and last traded at $71.00. 33,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,648,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

