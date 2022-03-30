Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,869. Globis Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

