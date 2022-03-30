Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Lifted by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 249,762 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

