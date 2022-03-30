Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

GRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.73) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LON GRI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 293.40 ($3.84). 895,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,366. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 303.69. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £303 ($396.91).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

