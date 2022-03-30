Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €23.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.00 ($25.27) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.82 ($26.18).

GYC opened at €18.51 ($20.34) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.13). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.77.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

