Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,227.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.09 or 0.07181164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.41 or 1.00119743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054546 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

