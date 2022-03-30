Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of GHL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 77,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,499. The company has a market cap of $297.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

