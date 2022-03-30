Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $9.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.55. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $5.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $37.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.00 to $39.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $33.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $34.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. 580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.66 and its 200-day moving average is $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,456,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

