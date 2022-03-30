Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,416,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 7,370,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114,160.0 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock traded up 0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 2.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,992. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of 0.22 and a 52-week high of 2.22.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.