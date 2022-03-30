Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 486,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

OTCMKTS GUZOF traded up 0.08 on Wednesday, reaching 1.43. 7,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of 1.18 and a one year high of 2.73.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, BlasÃ³n, BÃºfalo, Cielito Querido CafÃ©, Del Fuerte, DoÃ±a MarÃ­a, Embasa, Helados NestlÃ©, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

