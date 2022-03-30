GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GTBP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.49. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

