GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GTBP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.49. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
About GT Biopharma (Get Rating)
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
