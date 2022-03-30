Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 67,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTY. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 34,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,082. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

