Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

HNRG opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

