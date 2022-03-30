Handshake Hits 1-Day Volume of $698,165.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $76.98 million and $698,165.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.01 or 0.07190310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00277360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00799059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00105432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012561 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00465866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00406693 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 478,140,542 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

