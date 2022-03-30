Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $73.73 million and $16.17 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $109.48 or 0.00231592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012041 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,754 coins and its circulating supply is 673,424 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

