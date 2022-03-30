Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.24

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 2395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAYPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

