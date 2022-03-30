HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

