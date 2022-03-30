Head-To-Head Analysis: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MercadoLibre and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus target price of $1,785.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.06%.

Risk & Volatility

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MercadoLibre and InterCloud Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 8.96 $83.30 million $1.69 743.50 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 1.18% 31.09% 1.88% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MercadoLibre beats InterCloud Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

